'Strategic' Prince William focused on strengthening monarchy for his reign

Prince William is focused on strengthening the monarchy for his reign, a royal expert has claimed.

This has been claimed by royal expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Hilary Fordwich said the Prince of Wales is ‘extremely determined’ to protect his family while modernizing the monarchy.

The royal expert went on saying William knows the future of the monarchy depends on his approval ratings, “so he’s under considerable pressure.”

“It was really causing him significant stress," Hilary said.

She added Prince William is focused on strengthening the monarchy for his reign.

"Prince William is determined to avoid ghastly controversies and wants to bury the scandals which have so detrimentally distracted the focus from public duty," the expert said.

"He really wants a totally clean break from his despicable uncle Andrew. He’s steadfast and is being strategic with everything he’s doing to ensure the monarchy’s survival."

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson has claimed that following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales and Kate "became more religious."

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote.