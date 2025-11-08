Meghan Markle's acting return dubbed 'millionth reinvention'

Meghan Markle’s return to acting called another 'reinvention'

Meghan Markle’s return to acting has been dubbed another "reinvention" by a royal commentator

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to make a cameo appearance in Jason Orley's Close Personal Friends. She will play herself in the small role, which is a return tot he screen for the duchess after seven years of hiatus.

Meghan exited the entertainment industry before tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. At the time, she played Rachel Zane on hit legal drama Suits.

YouTube star, Leilani of Barbados, told the Express: "I think she's been practising acting for the five years or so as she’s been cosplaying business women, philanthropists, trad wives or whatever is trending at the moment."

She added, "Meghan has never been known as a big screen actress. She’s a cable TV actress. This is not a comeback into acting by any means, but instead her millionth reinvention."

Leilani went on to declare Meghan "unwatchable, un-listenable, and unbearable."

According to a source, Meghan is dipping her toes into the entertainment industry to see how things go.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right.

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement," they added.