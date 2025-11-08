What exactly did former prince Andrew say about Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton and Andrew

Former prince Andrew was recently stripped of his remaining royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

After the king took action against his younger brother, it was speculated by multiple media organizations that Prince William was the driving force behind the monarch's move against his uncle.

Multiple publications reported that among other things that William disliked about his uncle were his "rude remarks" against Kate Middleton.

Speaking to a US media organization, author Andrew Lownie previously said, "My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the saviour of the royal family. Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity. But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

While much has been written about the controversial remarks Andrew allegedly made about Princess Catherine, the exact nature of them is not known.

King Charles stripped his younger brother of the title on October 30, seeking to distance the royal family from the furore surrounding Andrew and his links to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Once widely reputed to be Queen Elizabeth's favourite son and feted as a dashing young military officer, Andrew will now be etched into the public memory as the royal who was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl and lost his title of prince.

Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates, and in February 2022 he made an undisclosed payment to settle a US. lawsuit.