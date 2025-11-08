King Charles warned of uncertainty over upcoming royal event

King Charles has been informed that a walkout threatens the Sandringham Christmas Day choir, according to GB News on Saturday.

The news outlet reported that uncertainty surrounds the future of the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham after dispute within the parish choir that has led to walkouts and the resignation of its longtime musical director.

Daily Mail reported that the royal family's traditional Christmas service at Sandringham could be a quieter affair than expected this year.

It said that church choristers have gone on strike following a bitter row about reforming its dedicated choir.

Members of the Royal Family are known for warmly greeting waiting crowds outside the 16th Century church after attending services on Christmas morning.

The Sandringham Christmas‑Day choir is the volunteer choir from St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk that leads the music for the royal family’s traditional Christmas‑morning service at Sandringham House.

Each year the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children and other senior members of the royal family walk from the house to the 16th‑century church, where the choir sings the national anthem.