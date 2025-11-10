Kate Burton reveals surprising connection to Jodie Foster

Kate Burton lauded the actress Jodie Foster for her "extraordinary career" while revealing their surprising connection.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 68-year-old actress said that she knew Jodie would be successful in Hollywood even when she was her landlord at Yale University in the early 1980s.

Advertisement

Kate shared that the Panic Room actress once lived in one of her units in New Haven, Conn.

"She was my tenant at Yale, I was her landlord, because she was an undergraduate and I was a graduate student," said the actress about her longtime connection to Jodie.

Praising Jodie's acting skills, Kate told the outlet, "She was the most incredible child actor that has ever existed — and she's got an extraordinary career."

“She’s a beacon to a lot of actors, and particularly child actors who know that there’s a world out there for them,” she added.

For those unversed, Jodie made her debut as a child star in Hollywood. She was just 12 years old when she was cast in the 1976 film Taxi Driver.

She also earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her outstanding performance in the movie.