Sally Kirkland in hospice for severe health

Sally Kirkland admitted in hospice due to severe health issues

Hollywood star Sally Kirkland is in a hospice after battling devastating health issues this past year.

TMZ was informed by Kirkland’s representative that the 84-year is in a hospice at a Palm Springs hospital after becoming afflicted with dementia.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe has been set up, which reveals the Bruce Almighty star has faced life-threatening infections after fracturing multiple bones and is now "resting comfortably" at the hospice.

"This past year, Sally fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and left hip," the page, which is seeking to raise money for Kirkland's medical expenses, mentioned.

"While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections,” it was added.

"The combination of these injuries and infections has required extensive hospitalisation and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover,” it concluded.

The legendary actor is best known for her films The Sting and Anna, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win.

Kirkland's extensive acting career dates back to the 1960s as she appeared in a slew of classic TV shows, including Hawaii Five-0, Three's Company, and Charlie's Angels.

Other notable big screen roles that she played include the part of Anita Mann in Bruce Almighty, and a starring role in the Kevin Costner-led film JFK.