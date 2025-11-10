Jonas Brothers drop NYE concert plans: Here’s how to watch band’s 2026 celebration live

The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with Samsung TV Plus to ring in the new year.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin will take the stage for a New Year’s Eve performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on December 31st.

Advertisement

The two-hour countdown celebration will be livestreamed on Samsung TV Plus.

“2025 will be a year we will always remember, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new one than celebrating with our fans,” stated the Jonas Brothers.

“We can’t wait to count down to midnight together, and welcome 2026 in Miami, as well as with our fans at home," added the sibling trio.

Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President of Samsung TV Plus, also talked the collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

“New Year’s Eve is a moment when millions come together to reflect, reset, and celebrate—and we’re honored to bring that experience to life with this memorable performance from the Jonas Brothers,” said Salek, as per Deadline.

“Our partnership with the Jonas Brothers continues to showcase how Samsung TV Plus connects audiences with the moments and artists they love. We invite everyone to tune in and celebrate a new year with us!" he added.

The exciting announcement was made on November 9, during the Jonas Brothers’ show in Buffalo, NY.