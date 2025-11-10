Meghan Trainor stuns in white ballgown after dramatic weight loss

Meghan Trainor astounded fans as she flaunted her dramatic body transformation at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 33-year-old singer attended the star-studded event on November 8 in a strapless white gown.

Advertisement

She completed the stunning look with a diamond choker.

Meghan's new look shocked many on social media, with one writing on X, "Who is this? seriously."

"WHERE IS MEGHAN AND WHAT DID YOU DO WITH HER?" commented another one.

"I'm not going to hate on her for losing weight. Hopefully, her health as [sic] improved as a result," tweeted a third one.

Meanwhile, some users also criticized the All About That Bass hitmaker for her new look.

"The same woman that said, "I won't be no stick figure silicone barbie doll," penned user on X.

“Seeing her so skinny is so weird.. I gotta get used to it,” another one wrote.

Earlier this year, Meghan took to her Instagram handle to share her health journey.

"No, I don't look like I did ten years ago," she penned the lengthy note. "I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."

She further penned, "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,"

"And I'm so glad I did because I feel great," added Meghan. "But it's a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here."