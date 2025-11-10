Internet mourns Michael Willis Heard, ‘Yes King’ TikTok sensation

The online community is mourning the death of Michael Willis Heard, the beloved TikTok creator behind the viral “Yes King” meme and LoveAndLightTV platform, known for his positivity and an advocate for self-love.

His demise was confirmed by his daughter, Mykel Crumbie, who paid an emotional social tribute.

People worldwide know him due to his radiating warmth and motivation, often using signature phrases such as “Yes King” and “Love Yourself” to empower his audience.

In an emotional tribute, his daughter wrote that her dad was “the greatest man to ever live on this earth.”

She remembered his unmatched love and compassion, stating he “touched so many lives.”

While processing the family’s profound loss, she also alluded to his past critics. Her message concluded with a promise of strength, writing, “I just know my dad is up in glory... I am going to see you again, don't worry about me.”

With this news, an immediate outpouring of grief and support online. Friends, family, and followers flooded social media with condolences, offering prayers and sharing how much Heard was loved and respected.

Hailing from Elyria, Ohio, Michael Willis Heard used his platform to build a community rooted in affirmation.

The reason for his death has not been disclosed yet. The family has requested privacy as they grieve, asking fans to honor his memory by carrying forward his positivity that he always shared.