China unveils￡5.4 bn Fujian, its most advanced aircraft carrier yet

China has launched its most advanced and expensive aircraft carrier till date.



The Fujian, costing ￡5.4 bn is an 80,000 tonne super-vessel capable of carrying about 60 aircraft. Stretching over 300 meters, the Fujian cements China’s position as the world’s second-largest carrier fleet.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, supervised the launch of the aircraft carrier marking a significant leap in Beijing’s bid to power far beyond its shores.

The carrier has been built domestically and is equipped with advanced electromagnetic catapults. The ship signifies China’s ambition to operate a truly blue-water navy, one capable of global reach and influence.

With its catapult launch system, the carrier is capable of launching heavy and fully-loaded warplanes including an early-warning and control plane.

This allows the carrier to function against distant targets while far out at sea as it does not have any dependence on land-based reconnaissance aircraft to detect threats.

Fujian is also capable of carrying more arms and fuel which strengthens its range and firepower.

Previous Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning had an upward-sloping ski jump deck which were only able to carry lighter loads and launch fighter jets with less arms.

Another major feature of Fujian is its electromagnetic catapult system which makes it the second carrier in the world with such technology.

Previously, America’s USS Gerald R. Ford had such an advanced system.

Traditionally, the carriers use steam systems rather than electromagnet ones. The steam catapults put more stress on both the aircraft and the ship, needing more maintenance, and occupies more space.