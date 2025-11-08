Prince William concludes Brazil tour with poignant Amazon indigenous engagement

Prince William concluded his landmark five-day tour of Brazil on Friday, November 7. Leaving the hotel on route to his last engagement in Belem, Prince stopped his convoy to conduct an impromptu walkabout with locals who were heard shouting “William, William.”



This spontaneous moment of connection set the stage for a poignant conclusion to his landmark visit to Brazil, which he brought to a close with a deeply symbolic meeting with Indigenous leaders at one of the Amazon’s most historic institutions.

The heir to the throne met the Indigenous leaders at the Museu Emilio Goeldi in Belem, strengthening his environmental advocacy days after addressing at the COP30 climate summit.

President of Brazil’s National Association for Indigenous Peoples, Joenia Wapichana, warmly welcomed and guided the Prince through the museum’s tropical gardens.

“You are the guardians and protectors that we all need to support,” Prince William told the group.

The central theme of his visit to Brazil was summed up in his COP30 speech where he stated that the world is “edging dangerously close to disaster” and calling for “urgent, coordinated action.”

He urged global leaders to initiate “coordinated action” championing the “power of urgent optimism” and praised indigenous communities as vital climate leaders, whose rights and knowledge are a “practical climate solution.”