Sean ‘Diddy' Combs keeps sobriety ‘priority' in jail

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs breaks silence on drinking alcohol in jail

A rep for Sean “Diddy” Combs has defended the imprisoned rapper amid allegations that he had been caught consuming alcohol while in custody at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs had been caught consuming a concoction of fermented Fanta, sugar and apples, sources told TMZ Friday.

The disgraced music mogul “has not violated any prison rules,” his spokesperson said, adding that the musical artist is looking to keep clean while serving his sentence.

“His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities,” they stated, adding, “and he is taking them seriously.”

Combs' representative also said that “this is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there.”

The rapper’s spokesperson also mentioned, :We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

A separate statement was posted to Combs X account on Saturday, but it appears to have been taken down.

It read: “The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

The producer, last month, was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison in connection with his July prostitution conviction.

On October 30, Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (MDC) to Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix (FCI Fort Dix) in New Jersey.