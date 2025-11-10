Jennifer Lawrence reveals second pregnancy feelings

Jennifer Lawrence was ‘excited' to become a mom for the second time

Jennifer Lawrence was "really excited" to become a mother for a second time.

The 35-year-old actress, who is a mother to Cy, three, and a second son who was born earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney - has revealed she was thrilled about the prospect of having a second child so she was "caught off-guard" when she was struck by postpartum depression following the birth.

Advertisement

She told the Telegraph newspaper: "I was really excited to have another baby. My toddler was getting to the age where he was like: 'You stink. Get away from me!' and I was thinking how nice it would be to have a little baby again.”

"But after he was born, I actually got really bad postpartum [depression], which came to me as a total surprise, because I felt like I knew what to expect from motherhood. I was really slammed, it really caught me off-guard," the Hunger Gamers star explained.

She added: "My baby was six weeks old. I was a little tired, I had the 'Oh, wow, my entire life is different, every day is different' moments. I was having an identity crisis, for sure."

Jennifer went on to reveal she would have turned down her role in new movie Die, My Love - in which she plays a mother battling postpartum depression - if she'd seen the script when she was battling the same issues in real life.

"[If I had been] feeling the way I was, I would have closed the book after the second page. I wouldn’t have been able to go there. Because you want to get away from those feelings, you don’t want to dive into them," she mentioned.