Max B ready to reclaim his throne after serving 16 years in prison

Rapper Max B is finally freed from prison after serving more than 15 years.

The 47-year-old artist, whose real name is Charly Wingate, made a comeback to the public eye this week by attending a New York Jets game.

His comeback raises new concerns about the lawsuit that cost him his freedom and his aspirations to regain his status in the rap community.

Why Was Max B Sent To Prison:

Max B was arrested in 2006 for his involvement in a fatal robbery at a hotel in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

In 2009, the Why You Do That hitmaker was initially sentenced to 75 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including felony murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

However, the New Jersey Superior Court reduced his sentence to 20 years in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter.

Max B's Comeback Plans:

Max B is ready to reclaim his throne after sixteen years. In a recent interview with Drink Champs, the Harlem rapper hinted at his plans to "dive head first" into music once again, teasing a new project and potential collaborations.