Stellan Skarsgård shares 'dangerous' view on parenting advice

'Dangerous': Stellan Skarsgård on giving parent advice

Stellan Skarsgård has eight kids. Six of them are in the movie industry, similar to him. But he says it is a “lose-lose situation” to give them advice.



In a chat with People, he says, “I haven’t given them any advice at all because it is very dangerous to do.”

Advertisement

He further adds, “Because if they listen to my advice and they’re successful, it’s because of me, and if they listen to my advice and they’re not successful, it’s my fault. So it’s a lose-lose situation.”

It is worth noting that Stellan’s children, who are popular in the industry, include Bill Skarsgård, best known for playing Pennywise in the It franchise, and Gustaf Skarsgård, famed for playing Floki in Vikings.

Stellan Skarsgård's kids

After his kids, Stellan, elsewhere in the interview, weighs in on his grandchildren. “Watching the characters and seeing how different they are."

"Even if they have the same genes, it’s amazing how different they are. All my eight kids, they’re very different too. There are some things in common, but they all have personalities.”

His latest movie, Sentimental Value, is playing in cinemas.