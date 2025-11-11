Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry shocked with bid to uproot Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is planning a major change for Prince Harry and he is not thrilled

It seems Prince Harry is going to be flung right into the heart of Hollywood, and the spotlight that comes with it, given Meghan Markle’s newfound decision to move base.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the US-based royals.

According to Heart World while “Meghan enjoys their life in the suburbs to an extent, but it’s also gotten boring to be stuck in the equivalent of a sleepy retirement community that’s such a long way [approx 90 miles] from the heart of Hollywood and where all the movers and shakers are.”

“She’s restless and frustrated that so many of the people she wants to connect with aren’t nearby, and see Montecito more as a ‘country escape’.”

“She wants to be where the action is and is finding it exhausting to be shuttled around by limo for hours each day.”

Hence “Meghan’s thinking it’s time to cash in on the home then put down roots in a trendier, more affluent area like Brentwood or Beverly Hills where she’ll be able to do more schmoozing and embrace this new chapter for her brand,” the source admits.

In addition, since they first signed the dotted line “their place has doubled in value and that has her dreaming of what else they could get for that money.”

“In her perfect world they’ll buy a place in Los Angeles and one in New York so she can be bi-coastal.” After all “most of the people she’s mixing with these days have that sort of set up and it’s made her want it too.”

However, according to the same source, there is also the fact that “when Meghan and Harry bought their place in Montecito they both said it was going to be their forever home.”

Which is why it’s “somewhat of a shock to Harry that she’s changed her mind and wants to sell. In his eyes they're already in the most ideal spot. It’s totally private and surrounded by nature, for him it’s the perfect place to raise their kids.”

Therefore “it’s fair to say he isn’t thrilled,” the insider said near the end. “He loves the slower pace of life they have in Montecito, not to mention the privacy.”

That is why “if they move close to Los Angeles it’s bound to mean more eyes on them, they’ll be back living in a fishbowl and he hates that,” the source said before signing off.