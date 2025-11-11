King Charles entrusts Kate Middleton with one responsibility for when tensions rise

Kate Middleton has a very specific duty inside the Royal Family and it involves serving as glue to her husband and father in law its just been revealed.

News about this has been shared during a chat between British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard and Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

In her chat with the outlet the expert explained that Kate has stepped up, monumentally since the Andrew saga began. So much so that she played a hand in having his dukedom and title of prince stripped, amid the media frenzy of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl.

For those unversed, the memoir details her relationship with the disgraced royal, in great detail and even accuses him of having inappropriate relations with him starting from the time she was 17-years-old.

With the spotlight being thrown onto the Firm, Ms Fordwich claims, Princess Catherine and Prince William refused to allow the “beginning of their reign to be blighted by anything that can be sorted and fixed now.”

That is why they dealt the issues surrounding their uncle because it “could have clouded the monarchy’s future,” and after all “who wants to inherit the headache of controversies?”

That is why, according to the expert “Princess Catherine was involved in discussions involving stripping Andrew of his titles. She plays a pivotal role in the monarchy’s future.”

Before concluding, she even gushed over one specific role that the royal plays, as it keeps the peace between Prince William and King Charles.

According to the expert this “woman in control of her agenda” is “solution-focused and resilient,” and known as a ‘peacemaker’ because “she even acts as the glue between her husband and father-in-law when tensions rise.”