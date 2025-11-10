Prince Harry slammed over attending party on Remebrance Weekend

Prince Harry in hot water over attending party on Remebrance Weekend

Prince Harry has landed in hot water over his appearance at Kris Jenner's A-list 70th birthday bash on Remembrance Weekend.

Harry is being criticized for attending the celebrity party attended by 300 guests on a weekend that’s dedicated to the remembrance of fallen war victims.

The Duke arrived at the event wearing a poppy, a traditional symbol used by Brits to honor war victims. He held hands with Meghan, who didnt wear a poppy, as they arrived at the James Bond-themed party, held at Jeff Bezos's $165million mansion.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said: "It's the most tragic display from these two that we've seen for a very long time, if not ever."

"It couldn't be less appropriate to go to a Kardashian showbiz, star-studded party where these aren't their close circle of friends, these aren't their best friends," the expert added.

"This isn’t Harry's best mate’s 40th. It's unforgivable," she remarked.

This comes after Harry made a two-day visit to Toronto to mark Remembrance Sunday. He met veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities.

Another royal commentator said that Harry seemed "fed up" and worried during the event.

Tom Bower said: "He looks fed up being paraded, one day at sports match and on another day at a celeb party."

"Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife," he added.