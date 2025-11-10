Meghan Markle shares poster for new Netflix installment

The Duchess of Sussex will host a holiday installment of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, said the streaming giant on Monday.

Netflix shared a poster for the holiday show featuring Meghan Markle in an emerald green gown with gold jewelry, smiling as she lights a candle.

Later, the wife of Prince Harry also shared the poster on her Instagram account with caption saying, "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on Netflix."

An official description read, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives on the streamer Dec. 3, and will include Markle's "seasonal tips and tricks."





The synopsis read, "Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts and share lots of laughs -- and give you simple how-tos to follow at home."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines when they attended a star studded birthday bash of Kris Jenner.

It was a rare occasions when the royal couple mingled with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Mariah Carey and many other stars.