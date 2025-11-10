Suzanne Rogers admits she doesn't 'worry' about THIS after cancer diagnosis

Suzanne Rogers opens up about her life after cancer diagnosis

Suzanne Rogers recently revealed that she is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer and how it has changed her life.

On Saturday, November 8, the 82-year-old American actress attended Peacock’s Days of our Lives 60th Anniversary Celebration, where she told PEOPLE magazine about her health, as she was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer in the summer of 2025.

Rogers, who played the role of Maggie Horton in the famous show for 52 years, opened up about her condition by saying, "I'm feeling so much better. I mean, my summer was rough. I had cancer removed, radiation, that was tough. But I didn't lose my hair. I guess I got it early.”

She added, "I was stage two, and it was a certain kind of chemo that they gave me, it was pills and the radiation, and it didn’t affect it so that was good," but she is now "in remission."

Following the life-altering disease that has changed her perspective on life, the Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story star admitted she has stopped worrying about trivial things.

"I don't worry about the small things. It's not worth it. I was rushing here, and I went, 'Wait a minute. You're not going anywhere," Suzanne Rogers stated.