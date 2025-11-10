Dwayne Johnson says he was thinking THIS during viral 2017 Oscars Best Picture mix-up

Dwayne Johnson has finally shared what he was thinking about during the infamous 2017 Best Picture mix-up at the Academy Awards.

For those unaware, the 2017 Oscars ceremony garnered huge attention as Bonnie and Clyde stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were mistakenly given the wrong envelope. It was the Best Actress card for Emma Stone’s Mia Dolan in La La Land before announcing the Best Picture winner.

This misunderstanding caused confusion, due to which Beatty announced La La Land as the winner in the Best Picture category.

Johnson, who also attended one of the most prestigious award nights, recently conversed with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what was going through his mind at that time as his shocked face was captured during the mix-up.

He recalled, "I’m thinking, 'There’s some s**** going down and I may need to stand up any second. I need to protect Meryl Streep because she’s right there. Ben Affleck is looking over there to the right, he’s looking at Matt Damon. And there’s Sting in the background.' It was a wild moment."

Following the wrong announcement, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz went to the stage and was halfway through his acceptance speech when someone from backstage screamed, "Oh my God, it's not La La Land, it's Moonlight!"