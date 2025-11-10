Rami Malek on how 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Mr. Robot' helped shape 'Nuremberg' role

Rami Malek reveals how Oscar winning role influenced 'Nuremberg'

Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody and his breakout role of a troubled computer hacker in Mr. Robot helped shape his work in Nuremberg.

Rami plays psychiatrist Douglas Kelley in James Vanderbilt’s WWII film Nuremberg. Kelley was assigned to analyze the psyche of former Reichsmarschall and Adolf Hitler’s second-in-command, Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) and other captured Nazis after the war ended.

Explaining how he worked on the new role, he told People, "I spent so much time with a psychiatrist on Mr. Robot, trying to make sure that character was as authentic as possible, and so I brought that into as many roles as I can."

For Nuremberg, Rami worked with a psychiatrist again to figure out why Kelley got so "enamored" with Göring. The actor reached the conclusion that Kelley wasn’t expecting the former Reichsmarschall to be so human and was impressed by the "witty and charming" man.

The Amatuer star went on to reflect on how he infused elements of his portrayal of Fredie Mercury into his new role.

"Maybe you could say Freddie's quite charming. He’s done some outrageous things. But Dr. Douglas Kelly is quite charming and disarming. He's witty and he's funny. So, I tried to infuse those elements into the story as much as possible," he shared.