Jude Law shines in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' trailer

'The Wizard of the Kremlin' shows Jude Law as young Putin

In the trailer for The Wizard of the Kremlin, Jude Law portrays the young Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.



It is based on Giuliano da Empoli's best-selling novel, which tells the story of a former KGB spy's rise to power in politics.

Alongside Jude, Paul Dino, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, Jeffrey Wright, and Will Keen.

The movie's logline read, "The year is 2019. An American journalist (Wright) with a longstanding interest in Russian history is invited to the luxurious dacha of Vadim Baranov (Dano), once dubbed 'the new Rasputin' for the 15 years he spent as a close advisor to Vladimir Putin (Law)."

"Having retired from politics, Baranov looks back on his incredible life, from his university days in the immediate post-Soviet era — when he met the love of his life (Vikander) — to his tenure overseeing trashy television shows to his role in transforming a seemingly uncharismatic Federal Security Service chief into Russia’s indomitable president," the logline read.

"The Chechen war, the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine, interference in foreign politics, the monopolization of power: these and other colossal events unfolded under Baranov’s watch, whether he approved or not," it reads.

The Wizard of the Kremlin will arrive in theatres on Jan 21.