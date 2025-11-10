Gunmen open fire at cricketer Naseem Shah's property

November 10, 2025
Unidentified gunmen have opened fire at national cricketer Naseem Shah's 'hujra' (a property adjacent or near the house), damaging the main gate, windows, and a parked vehicle at the property, police said on Monday.
The firing incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district. Police said that five suspects were arrested and a case was registered.
Fortunately, Naseem's family remained safe in the incident as the pacer is currently in Rawalpindi.
The national team is gearing up to take on Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from November 11 to 15.
Naseem will then represent Pakistan in the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.
For Sri Lanka ODIs
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.
For T20I Tri-series
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.
Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan schedule
T20I Tri-Series schedule
17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore