Gunmen open fire at cricketer Naseem Shah's property

Pakistan's Naseem Shah reacts during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Unidentified gunmen have opened fire at national cricketer Naseem Shah's 'hujra' (a property adjacent or near the house), damaging the main gate, windows, and a parked vehicle at the property, police said on Monday.

The firing incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district. Police said that five suspects were arrested and a case was registered.



Fortunately, Naseem's family remained safe in the incident as the pacer is currently in Rawalpindi.

The national team is gearing up to take on Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from November 11 to 15.

Naseem will then represent Pakistan in the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan Squads

For Sri Lanka ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

For T20I Tri-series

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan schedule

11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series schedule

17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore