Rhea Seehorn gets honest about 'Pluribus'

Rhea Seehorn on 'Pluribus': 'No idea what is going on'

As Pluribus's new episodes show Rhea Seehorn as Carol, she is trying to get hold of events unfolding around her.



"There's no secret that we're not letting you in on as far as I know, but I can tell you I felt very relieved that I was playing a character that had no idea what was going on because I, Rhea, have no idea what's going on," the Better Call Saul star tells EW.

She continues, "Carol's very smart. She's doing the best she can as you see as the series progresses to try to unravel what is going on and get some real answers. But I don't know, and I must admit that I was perfectly happy to say, 'Oh, that's not my job.'"

It is worth noting that the series' initial two episodes set the tone for what's to come ahead, as Carol is shown among a few who are immune to a virus that has affected the most people in the world by linking their consciousness into a single mind.

Pluribus is streaming on Apple TV.