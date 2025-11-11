Kate Middleton 'inspired' by King Charles more than her husband

Kate Middleton admires King Charles' 'vision'

Kate Middleton is said to be more inspired by King Charles than her husband, Prince William.

A former royal staffer has made a surprising revelation about connection between King Charles and his daughter in law, the Princess of Wales.

Jack Stooks, who worked for two decades at the monarch's country estate, Highgrove, told Marie Claire, "Kate loves to be outdoors and she’s very into gardening. More so than William."

"I’d often see her walking around the gardens at Highgrove and admiring Charles’s vision or even his own handiwork," he added.

Noting, "She’s clearly been inspired by him, as well as her own family’s love of nature."

As per Stooks, King Charles' hands-on approach has long been admired in the royal circle. ""He loves a garden. Whenever he has spare time, he’s out gardening. He’ll find jobs to do, like weeding areas, removing docks or nettles, or pruning overhanging branches."

Adding, "He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty! When you see him planting trees at events, it’s clear he knows exactly what he’s doing."

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has showcased her passion for gardening several times over the years. The wife of Prince William co-designed the Back to Nature garden for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.