Sydney Sweeney responds to 'Christy' box office struggles with powerful message on hope

Sydney Sweeney shares emotional message after 'Christy' flops in theatres

Sydney Sweeney makes sure to stand by her latest film, Christy, even as it faces box office struggles.

On Monday, Sweeney took to Instagram and shared an emotional statement. In the caption, the Euphoria star wrote, "i am so deeply proud of this movie."

She went on to add, "proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Sweeney continued, "this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives."

The actress went on to express her gratitude towards everyone who saw the film. "if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded," she noted.

Sweeney concluded, "so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you."

The moving message from Sydney Sweeney comes after reports revealed that Christy earned an estimated $1.3 million across more than 2,000 theaters during its opening weekend.