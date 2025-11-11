John Cena wins first intercontinental title, completing career Grand Slam

John Cena cemented his legendary status on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Monday night raw, November 10, defeating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

The historic victory took place at an electric TD garden in Cena’s home state of Massachusetts.

Advertisement

After a passionate farewell address to the Boston crowd, Cena was interrupted and taunted by the reigning champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Following this, WWE Chief content officer Triple H booked an impromptu title match, setting the stage for the historic bout.

Mysterio made powerful attempts to knock Cena with his relentless attacks but Cena preserved. He countered a Frog Splash from Mysterio and delivered his signature Attitude Adjustment to secure the pinfall victory, ending Mysterio’s 204-day reign.

With this win, Cena secured a major championship title that had eluded him throughout his storied 23-year career.

Now, he has held every title needed for the Grand Slam: the WWE Championship (a record 17 times), the United States Championship, a Tag Team Championship, and now the Intercontinental Championship.

The moment was celebrated by Cena’s fans worldwide. The 48-year-old professional wrestler is now the 25th performer in WWE history to achieve Grand Slam status, joining an elite list that includes: