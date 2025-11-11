Typhoon Kalmaegi exposes centuries-old shipwreck off Vietnam's historic coast

Advertisement

The powerful winds and waves of Typhoon Kalmaegi have unveiled a hidden piece of maritime history, exposing a centuries-old shipwreck off the coast of central Vietnam.

The severe coastal erosion near the historic trading port of Hoi An has given archaeologists a rare, though fleeting, opportunity to study the vessel.

The wreck was initially found in 2023 but was resubmerged before archaeologists could study it properly.

Now, with its reappearance, a new emergency effort has been sparked. The ship measures at least 17.4 metres (57 feet), and its heavy wood-ribbed hull has survived hundreds of years in rough seas remarkably intact.

While researchers have not confirmed the exact age of the ship, the preliminary analysis suggests that the ship was built between the 14th and 16th centuries.

This was the golden age of Hoi An, a UNESCO world heritage site, when it served as a thriving hub for regional trade in silk, ceramics, and spices.

“We are currently preparing to apply for an emergency excavation permit,” said Pham Phu Ngoc, director of the Hoi An Center for the preservation of World Cultural Heritage.

He stated that this time, more of the ship has been exposed, which could yield more necessary information.

“The discovery of this ancient ship is clear evidence of Hoi An’s significant historical role in regional trade,” he stated.

A team of experts is now mobilizing to salvage and investigate the wreck before it is lost to the sea again, hoping the vessel will now serve as a critical source of information about Vietnam’s rich maritime past.