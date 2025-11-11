Valerie Bertinelli teases fans with latest makeover

Valerie Bertinelli debuts dramatic blonde look

Valerie Bertinelli recently debuted a blonde hairstyle that left many doing a double take.

The actress and celebrity chef, 65, posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday, showing off golden waves parted down the center with darker roots visible at the crown.

“New hair who dis?” she captioned the post.

Bertinelli later clarified that the transformation wasn’t permanent — the blonde locks were actually a wig styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, known for working with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

The Food Network personality has been open in the past about her approach to aging and gray hair. In a 2023 Instagram video, she shared a “PSA about filters and gray roots,” addressing critical comments about her appearance and transparency online.

“I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter,” she said at the time. “Sometimes I use one, sometimes I don’t. Most of the time, I do, because this is me with no makeup — and this is no filter.”

After responding to a comment accusing her of wearing a wig, Bertinelli leaned toward the camera to show her natural gray roots.

“Can you get me a wig without gray roots then, please?” she joked. “Because I’m tired of getting my roots done every two weeks. Thank goodness most of you are kind and don’t care — but some of y’all need to chill out, seriously.”