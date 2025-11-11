Ben Affleck sees Ana de Armas as the love that brought him 'real happiness'

Ben Affleck believes ex Ana de Armas brought him ‘real happiness’

Ben Affleck is reportedly feels his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas brought him “real happiness” and now he wants her back.

According to latest reports, the Accountant actor is ready to reach out to Ana following her breakup with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, an insider said, "Ben's never really stopped thinking about Ana. He believes there's unfinished business between them and that things ended too soon.

“Now that she's single, he wants to see if the connection is still there."

Another insider said that Ben has "been feeling pretty lonely lately," adding, "He's been single for over a year now, and not by design."

"He's been reflecting on the relationships that brought him real happiness, and Ana comes to mind first."

However, his peers do not approve of him trying to reach out to Ana. "People close to him are rolling their eyes," said an insider.

"They've seen this before – Ben revisiting old flames instead of moving forward. He has a habit of idealizing the past and going after what's out of reach,” they added.

But his friends say he is pretty serious this time. "He plans to get in touch with her and see where things stand,” a source close to him said.

“If she's open to it, he'd love another shot – their chemistry was real, and he figures there's no harm in seeing if it's still there."