Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on 'Christy' box office struggles

Sydney Sweeney has finally broken her silence on the box office failure of her latest film, Christy.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 28-year-old actress penned that she is "deeply proud" of her new movie, highlighting the broader purpose behind making Christy.

Advertisement

"I am so deeply proud of this movie," Sydney began the lengthy note. " I proud of the film david made. I proud of the story we told. I proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The Anyone But You actress further wrote, "This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives."

Expressing gratitude to her fans, Sydney wrote, "Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact."

"And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you Christy. I love you," concluded the actress.

For those unversed, Christy was released in theaters on September 5. According to Deadline, the film only grossed $1.3 million in its opening weekend, despite a $15 million budget.