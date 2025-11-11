Disgraced Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at risk of exile after royal title row

Ex-Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson future in UK uncertain amid investigations

Former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are at risk of exile amid their ongoing scandals surrounding their past ties to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reports, the former Duke and Duchess of York may be forced to leave UK as both face growing legal scrutiny.

As per OK! Magazine, royal historian Andrew Lownie claimed that Andrew, who has lost his royal titles and residence, is expected to be charged with public offenses and misconduct in public office.

Fergie is also being investigated for reportedly using money from her books and endorsements for personal gain instead of charity.

"Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office … he'll probably go to jail,” said the author.

“The case against him is pretty clear … he's toast," the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York said, adding that King Charles’ brother "won’t go down for s-- trafficking – it will be for financial impropriety."

Speaking of Ferguson, Lownie said, "She's basically been using charities to make money, so she's going to be in trouble there.”

"Andrew could end up in the UAE like Juan Carlos [Spain's former king]," he added.

"As for Fergie, she will likely go to live in Portugal and Switzerland while maintaining a small presence in London with help from friends."