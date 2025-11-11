Buckingham Palace shares meaningful update about Duchess Sophie

Buckingham Palace has shared meaningful update about Duchess Sophie as the Duchess of Edinburgh is visiting South and Central America.

The palace shared details on its official website.

In a press release, the palace says the Duchess of Edinburgh will visit South and Central America from Monday 10th to Wednesday 19th November 2025.

She will visit Peru, Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The Duchess will also visit Belize, as part of the Royal Family’s engagement with the Realms.

In Peru, Sophie will visit the Amazon rainforest where she will meet Indigenous leaders including women who are sustaining their communities through environmental and economic activities.

As Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, the Duchess will visit Divino Niño vision centre, to hear about the clinic’s services in treating glaucoma and pterygium.

Sophie will visit Panama and meet senior members of the Government, recognising its collaboration with the UK on global challenges, including conflict-related sexual violence.

In Guatemala, the Duchess will witness civil society’s support for survivors of human trafficking and violence and visit a charity supporting vulnerable young people. The Duchess will also observe conservation efforts led by Indigenous groups in the remote and biodiverse regions of the Maya Biosphere Reserve.

Concluding the visit, Duchess Sophie will travel to the Commonwealth Realm of Belize to celebrate Belize’s diverse and dynamic society, including attending the national holiday of Garifuna Settlement Day.

The Duchess will learn about Belizean efforts to protect natural environments, in particular marine systems, and visit the British Army Training Support Unit Belize, to see the overseas jungle training.