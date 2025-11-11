Buckingham Palace announces new change to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's title

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s title to be changed by the Palace: Update

A new title getting aligned with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and his name is set to be changed once more, according to Express UK.

This update comes a few days after he was stripped of his title of prince, alongside his dukedom and military honors, and came to be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

This change is coming in light of an old order by Queen Elizabeth II for all “descendants other than descendants enjoying the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess and female descendants who marry and their descendants”.

The change in question will be added between the names Mountbatten and Windsor, which was back in the 1960’s to incorporate Prince Philip’s name ‘Mountbatton’ into the ‘Windsor’ line.

Known from that point on as the line of Mountbatten-Windsor, the Queen had shared the news in a formal notice to The London Gazette and it read, “Now therefore I declare My Will and Pleasure that, while I and My children shall continue to be styled and known as the House and Family of Windsor”.

This would include “My descendants other than descendants enjoying the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess and female descendants who marry and their descendants shall bear the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”