Prince Harry's true feelings about Meghan bold new move exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry’s true feelings about Meghan Markle returning to acting with a Hollywood film.

According to media reports, last week, it was revealed that Meghan will be making her return to the big screen, as the Duchess is set to play herself in a new movie, Close Personal Friends.

Commenting on it, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Mail, that Meghan's new job may come as a 'relief' for her husband Prince Harry.

The royal expert says, “If Meghan is on set it means she's not at home filming intimate moments to share on social media.

“I imagine it's a relief. Plus, happy wife… happy life,” Kinsey continued.

The royal expert went on saying, “Harry goes out of his way to give Meghan what she wants and has from day one.”

Earlier, the Hollywood insider told the Sun, "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right.”

"It is Meghan's way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set."

About Harry’s reaction, the insider said the Duke, for his part, is being "really supportive" as he "quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."