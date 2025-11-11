Kelly Clarkson compares industry to 'The Hunger Games'

Kelly Clarkson slams 'crazy' beauty standards set by industry

Elites in The Hunger Games’ Capitol are seen to wear over-the-top makeup and flashy wardrobes. Now, Kelly Clarkson claims the entertainment industry has likewise set these, what she describes as ‘crazy,’ beauty standards.

This criticism comes during her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas, where she recalls her ex-manager in her career’s early days advised her to get plastic surgery for her breasts.

“I had some *i** manager one time tell me to get a *o**job,” she tells the crowd. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a *i**job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty ****i**! Get out of here.”

People at the Capitol

The Stronger hitmaker continues her criticism, “People say that **i*. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest **i*. I’m like, ‘This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy’… Everybody’s out here looking like they’re in The Capitol in ‘The Hunger Games.'”

The daytime talk show host also airs her views on plastic surgery to make her stance clear on it. “Do you. Don’t make me do you. I like my itty-bitty ****i***. They’ve served me well.”

It is worth noting that Kelly previously postponed her shows after her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, was terminally ill.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she penned.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Later, Brandon died from cancer. The pair parted ways in 2020, having been married for seven years. They share two kids.