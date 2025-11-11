Florence Pugh reveals why she doesn't regret defending romance with ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has finally revealed how she dealt with the scrutiny of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

During an appearance on the Louis Theroux podcast, the 29-year-old actress admitted that she was "hurt" by the backlash she received on social media for dating the Scrubs actor due to their 21-year age gap.

For those unversed, Florence ended her relationship with Zach in 2022, after three years of dating.

Talking about her past romance, the Thunderbolts* actress said that she doesn't regret defending her relationship with Zach.

"It was an insane amount of abuse being hurled at my relationship just because there was an age gap," she said.

The We Live in Time star further said, "I stood up for it, and I stood up for him and I stood up for me just being allowed to do whatever the f**k I wanted to do, and that kind of did actually change a few people's minds."

"I'll always defend people that I love, I will always stand up for them," continued Florence. "I'll always make sure that if there needs to be a reset and there needs to be a bit of a smack on the wrist, I will do that because it's not fair that so much of your life gets to have jabs."

"With relationships and with romance in this world, it doesn't matter how much you speak on it or how little you speak on it, people don't care," said the actress.

The Black Widow star added, "They want a story; they want a reality show. It doesn't really matter how much you say you love someone or how much they make you happy. If they don't like them and it doesn't fit that image that they want of you, they don't care. And I think that hurt me."