Jesse Eisenberg makes surprising confession about his sons and movies

Jesse Eisenberg spills if his son has watched his movies

Jesse Eisenberg does not know whether his son Banner has watched any of the Now You See Me movies.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the New York City premiere of Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third installment of the franchise, the 42-year-old American actor and playwright shared that his 8-year-old son Banner has not yet seen all the movies in the franchise.

However, Eisenberg looked optimistic and revealed that Banner will be watching Now You See Me: Now You Don't soon.

"Yeah, my kid is seeing Now You See Me: Now You Don't in about an hour, and then I think we're going to go backwards,” he said.

The interviewer asked if he wishes his character J. Daniel Atlas’ confidence in the forthcoming movie to inspire his son, to which the proud father said yes.

“Yeah, my God, of course. I mean, you know, I pray every day that my child is more like my wife than me,” Eisenberg remarked.

For those unaware, the star of A Real Pain and Anna Strout first met each other on the set of The Emperor's Club in 2001 and dated until 2012.

After almost three years of their separation, they reconnected in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017.

Eisenberg and Strout welcomed their son Banner the same year they got married.

It is pertinent to mention that Now You See Me: Now You Don't is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2025.