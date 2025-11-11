Ice Spice celebrates herself on social media

Ice Spice posts 'happy' physique clip on Instagram

Ice Spice believes her physique is worth celebrating, and her latest social media post exactly shows that.



In the Instagram clip, she is seen twerking. “So happy to be thick ASF again," the caption reads.

It is worth noting that the Princess of Diana hitmaker was previously under the scanner for reportedly losing weight; this, in turn, sparked rumours that she had taken the popular drug Ozempic

This speculation, however, was flatly denied by her, who, in a chat on X Spaces conversations, shared what led to her slimmer look.

"B****, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she said, slamming the rumours. "That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro?

She credited 'workouts' as the reason behind her weight loss. "Like, you lazy *s* b***** never heard of a gym? It’s called a gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all f****** day, it’d be easier to stay big."

It is worth noting that Ice shared these statements in 2024.