Idris Elba returns to Netflix for major movie

Netflix ropes in Idris Elba for 'Luther' sequel

Idris Elba is returning to Netflix as his iconic character Luther, with a sequel to Luther: The Fallen Sun set to go on floors next February.



Alongside him, THR reports Ruth Wilson, who plays Alice Morgan, is also set to return, having previously not appeared in the 2023 movie.

Luther's creator, Neil Cross, pens the script. “Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me, they’re family,” he adds.

He continues, “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

Moreover, Jamie Payne serves as the director, who in the past helmed several episodes of the show as well as the standalone movie in 2023, which was dropped on Netflix.

In a statement, the filmmaker says, “Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together.:

The director adds, "It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley."

"I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson.”

Luther first aired on the BBC and ran for five seasons.