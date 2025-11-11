How Dakota, Elle Fanning feel ahead of costarring in 'The Nightingale'

Dakota Fanning reveals how she feels about acting with sister Elle Fanning

Dakota Fanning and younger sister, Elle Fanning, are set to share the screen for the first time, and the duo is slightly nervous about it.

Dakota and Elle have previously played younger and older versions of the same character, but never had a scene where they talked to each other.

Dakota, 31, admitted as much in an interview with Byrdie, and added that they are finally acting together since they no longer feel the need to distinguish themselves from each other.

"For a while, [Elle and I] were very conscious of carving our own paths and being really selective about the things that we did together," she said.

"We don't feel that pressure anymore. We've established that we're two different people with two different journeys," the All Her Fault star added.

The duo will play sisters in the film adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel The Nightingale, which they’re also co-producing.

"It's the best to be able to come together now," Dakota added of the upcoming project. "We're very excited about [The Nightingale]. A little nervous but excited."