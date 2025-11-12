Islamabad blast: Motorcycle rider who transported suicide bomber 'taken into custody'

Firefighters douse a car at the suicide blast site in Islamabad on November 11, 2025. — AFP

Police "tracing" bomber's route from Golra to G-11.

Punjab puts security on high alert after terror incidents.

IGP Anwar announces foolproof security plan for courts.

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested the motorcyclist who transported the suicide bomber to the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad's G-11 area ahead of Tuesday's deadly blast, it emerged on Wednesday.

The suicide explosion targeted the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, leaving 12 people martyred and at least 36 wounded. The victims included lawyers and petitioners who came to the court.

Police said the attacker blew himself up as he approached a police vehicle, setting nearby cars ablaze and scattering debris across the area.

The rider — employed with an online service — dropped the attacker near the court, also known as G-11 kachehri, for a fare of Rs200, police sources told Geo News.

They also said that efforts are continuing to track the bomber's movements from Golra to the G-11 sector via Safe City cameras.

A report prepared by the investigation institutions had stated that the suicide bomber reached Islamabad on Friday and travelled to the court from Pirwadhai on a motorcycle.

Tuesday's Islamabad suicide blast came a day after a group of militants infiltrated Wana Cadet College in South Waziristan.

In Wana, security forces conducted a successful operation, safely evacuating all students and staff, besides eliminating the attackers who had taken shelter in the building a day ago.

Punjab beefs up security

Following the terrorist attacks, the Punjab Police put security on high alert across the province on Wednesday, including the courts.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said in a statement today that security has also been beefed up at courts and judicial precincts, judges' residential areas, and other sensitive locations.

He added that under the supervision of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), search operations are ongoing on key routes and critical sites.

The Punjab IGP said that a comprehensive security audit of judicial complexes, Chinese projects, and residential areas has been completed. “The security of judicial complexes has been thoroughly reviewed,” said IGP Usman Anwar.

IGP Anwar said that a foolproof security plan has been devised for judges, representatives of bar associations, and relevant institutions.

Measures include the implementation of a sticker system for vehicles entering judicial complexes, while daily search-and-sweep operations are conducted along judges’ passageways.

IGP Anwar said that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of judicial personnel and sensitive locations across the province.