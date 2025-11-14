 
Geo News

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk are reportedly spending much time apart

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrows repeating Chris Martin split patterns: Source
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow's repeating Chris Martin split patterns: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow's lesser-seen side is reportedly emerging amid new claims about her marriage to Brad Falchuk.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the actress' second marriage is said to be showing cracks, with friends worried it could end much like her first marriage to Chris Martin, who is now rumored to be dating Sophie Turner. 

Advertisement

Reportedly, insiders have claimed that Paltrow's “toxic” tendencies may be to blame.

“Gwyneth gets tired of people and discards them when she's done with them – not just professionally, but personally,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reference Paltrow's split from Martin, noting that “when she and Chris Martin divorced, it was totally on Paltrow's terms – right down to the public statement she made about them splitting up.”

It is noteworthy here that Paltrow married Brad Falchuk on September 29, 2018, in an intimate Hamptons ceremony attended by around 75 A-list guests. 

Before Falchuk, Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on December 5, 2003, in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara. 

No family members were present, and the wedding took place just two days after the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Apple was born in May 2004.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good
Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career