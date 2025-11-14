Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow's repeating Chris Martin split patterns: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow's lesser-seen side is reportedly emerging amid new claims about her marriage to Brad Falchuk.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the actress' second marriage is said to be showing cracks, with friends worried it could end much like her first marriage to Chris Martin, who is now rumored to be dating Sophie Turner.

Reportedly, insiders have claimed that Paltrow's “toxic” tendencies may be to blame.

“Gwyneth gets tired of people and discards them when she's done with them – not just professionally, but personally,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reference Paltrow's split from Martin, noting that “when she and Chris Martin divorced, it was totally on Paltrow's terms – right down to the public statement she made about them splitting up.”

It is noteworthy here that Paltrow married Brad Falchuk on September 29, 2018, in an intimate Hamptons ceremony attended by around 75 A-list guests.

Before Falchuk, Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on December 5, 2003, in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara.

No family members were present, and the wedding took place just two days after the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Apple was born in May 2004.