Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source

Unlike Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift wants massive wedding plans: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly wasting no time diving into wedding plans.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the pop superstar has no intention of following in the footsteps of her close friend Selena Gomez, who opted for a quiet, traditional ceremony when she married Benny Blanco earlier this year.

For context, Gomez tied the knot with Blanco on September 27, 2025, at the picturesque Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California.

The intimate celebration still boasted an A-list guest list, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Paul Rudd.

Gomez stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, and the newlyweds even shared a choreographed first dance.

However, sources teased that Swift is leaning in the opposite direction.

"Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side," a tipster shared.

Given the magnitude of her career and her deep network of celebrity friends, the Eras Tour powerhouse reportedly wants a celebration that reflects the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer," the source added.

According to the insider, Swift is preparing for a massive guest list. “At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited," they concluded.