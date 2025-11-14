PCB announces ticket sales for T20I tri-series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Pakistan and Sri Lankan players shake hands after a match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced ticket sales for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I tri-series, which opened online at 2pm today.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets online, while physical tickets will be available at TCS Express Centres from 3pm on Saturday, 15 November.

Details regarding ECP enclosures will be announced later.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 18 to 29, with all seven matches scheduled to start at 6pm local time.

For all matches except the final, tickets for the General enclosures Miran Bakhsh and Sohail Tanvir will cost Rs200, while tickets for the final will cost Rs300.

First-Class enclosures i.e, Shoaib Akhtar and Yasir Arafat, will be priced at Rs300 for all matches except the final, which will be available at Rs400.

Premium enclosures, namely Azhar Mahmood and Javed Miandad, will offer tickets at Rs400 for the first, second, fifth and sixth T20Is, while the third and fourth fixtures will be priced at Rs500, and premium tickets for the final will cost Rs600.

Tickets for the VIP enclosures, Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar, will be sold at Rs500 for the opening two T20Is and the matches on November 25 and 27.

For the fixtures on November 22 and 23, VIP tickets will be priced at Rs600, while the final will cost Rs700.

Seats in the PCB Gallery (Main Building) will be priced at Rs1,000 for the first two matches and the fixtures on November 25 and 27.

Tickets for the matches on November 22 and 23 will cost Rs1,200, and Gallery seats for the final will be priced at Rs1,500.

Platinum Box seats will be available at Rs8,000 for the matches on November 18, 20, 25 and 27, while tickets for the fixtures on November 22 and 23 will be offered at Rs10,000.

Far-End Box seats will cost Rs7,000 for the matches on November 18, 20, 25 and 27, Rs8,000 for the 22 and 23 November fixtures, and Rs10,000 for the final.

Hospitality boxes for the series are also on sale, and interested fans can contact the PCB head office for further information.

The revised schedule of the tri-series confirms that Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the opening match on November 18, followed by Sri Lanka taking on Zimbabwe on November 20.

Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka on November 22 before playing Zimbabwe on November 23. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will meet again on November 25, after which Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest the final group match on November 27.

The final of the tri-series will be played on November 29, bringing the week-long event to a close.