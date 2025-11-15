Explosion rips through police station in Srinagar, official says

Indian police officers stand guard outside the police control room in Srinagar, following a suspected militant attack near Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) scenic Pahalgam, April 23, 2025.— Reuters

An explosion ripped through a police station in Srinagar city in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region late on Friday, a local police official said.

A fire engulfed the Nowgam police station compound, and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that casualties were feared.

Indian media also reported a blast at the police station, with visuals of a raging fire.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. It comes four days after a deadly car explosion in Delhi, India's capital, that the government said was a terror incident.



This is a developing story and is being updated with additional information.