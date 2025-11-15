 
Explosion rips through police station in Srinagar, official says

Blast in IIOJK comes four days after deadly car explosion in Delhi that Indian govt said was terror incident

Reuters
November 15, 2025

Indian police officers stand guard outside the police control room in Srinagar, following a suspected militant attack near Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmirs (IIOJK) scenic Pahalgam, April 23, 2025.— Reuters
An explosion ripped through a police station in Srinagar city in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region late on Friday, a local police official said.

A fire engulfed the Nowgam police station compound, and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that casualties were feared.

Indian media also reported a blast at the police station, with visuals of a raging fire.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. It comes four days after a deadly car explosion in Delhi, India's capital, that the government said was a terror incident.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional information.

