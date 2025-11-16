 
PCB 'gives key role' to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former skipper will monitor performance of coaches, teams, and will also handle their tours, say sources

Sohail Imran
November 16, 2025

Pakistans former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed picture during a practice session. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been given key responsibilities by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the sources said on Sunday.

Sarfaraz, sources added, has been tasked to oversee matters related to Pakistan Shaheens and the Under-19 team.

The former skipper will monitor the coaches' performance on both teams and also handle their tours.

He will also accompany the teams during training and series in Pakistan, sources noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the wicketkeeper-batter, who has an extensive international career, played 54 Tests, scoring 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties. 

In 117 ODIs, he amassed 2,315 runs with two centuries and 11 fifties, while in T20Is, he scored 818 runs in 61 matches, including three fifties.

Sarfaraz also boasts an impressive captaincy record. He led Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy and defeated India by 180 runs in the final with a 70% win rate. 

He also guided the team to a 62.5% win rate in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, winning five of nine matches.

In T20Is, he recorded a 78.37% win rate, winning 29 out of 37 matches.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in the red-ball format during a Test against Australia in Perth in 2023.

