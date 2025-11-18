In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion





US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman hold hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 18, 2025. — Reuters

MBS makes first visit to White House in more than seven years.

Trump moves to consolidate growing bromance with Saudi leader.

Saudi priorities include defense, technology, nuclear power.



Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman $1 trillion investment pledge as the US president laid on a lavish welcome at the White House.

Trump moved to consolidate his growing bromance with the Saudi leader, who is at the Oval Office for the first time in seven years, giving him a parade of soldiers on horseback and a military flypast featuring F-35 jets that he said Washington would soon sell to Riyadh.

Trump opened their White House meeting with praise for the prince’s "incredible" human rights record.

The heir to the throne then delighted Trump by announcing that he was increasing the $600 billion Saudi investment he promised Trump when the US president visited the country in May.

"We can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for investment," Prince Mohammed said in the Oval Office.

A grinning Trump asked him to confirm the figure, to which the Saudi royal replied: "Definitely."

Rose Garden tour

Trump pulled out all the stops for the Saudi prince, giving him treatment normally reserved for a state visit to the White House, despite the fact that he is not a head of state.

He welcomed bin Salman — who is widely known as MBS — on the South Lawn of the White House as cannon fire boomed out, before they watched the noisy flypast by US military jets.

The 79-year-old Republican then showed the prince a new gallery of presidential portraits by the Rose Garden — including one portraying his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden as an autopen.

Trump has accused an ageing Biden of using the automated device to sign presidential pardons, and questioned their legality.

Later in the day, First Lady Melania Trump will hold a gala dinner.

Portugal soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in Saudi Arabia, will also be at the White House for the gala day of events, a White House official told AFP.

The president has made a priority of boosting ties with the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, particularly as he seeks to turn the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza into a longer-lasting regional peace.

Trump said he had pushed the prince to normalise relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords that he launched in his first term.

Prince Mohammed said he was working to do so "as soon as possible" but insisted on securing a "clear path of two-state solution" for a Palestinian state first.

Civil nuclear deal

Trump meanwhile reiterated his intention to sell Saudi Arabia coveted F-35 stealth fighters, despite concerns from Israel and warnings from US officials that China could steal technological knowledge about the jets.

In another area of past contention, Trump will sign a deal on a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation, a US official and a source familiar with the negotiations said.

The 40-year-old prince has fostered close ties with Trump and his family over the years, including through investment pledges to the property billionaire-turned-US president.