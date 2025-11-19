Four Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar. — AFP/File

Troops kill one militant during Bajaur intelligence-based raid.

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan's Spinwam, Zakir Khel.

Army vows to continue counterterrorism campaign at full pace.

Security forces eliminated four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij, in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 17 to 18, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after an intense fire exchange, one militant was killed.

Two more terrorists were neutralised in separate IBOs conducted in Spinwam and Zakir Khel areas of KP's North Waziristan district.

In another encounter that took place in Dera Ismail Khan district, security personnel successfully neutralised one more terrorist.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas," the military's media wing said.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area," it added.

The army vowed to continue a relentless counterterrorism campaign, along with law enforcement agencies, under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam" at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Fresh IBOs were followed by the security forces' action in the KP province, in which they neutralised 23 Indian-sponsored terrorists in separate engagements from November 16 to 17.

Pakistan has faced increased cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regime returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KP and Balochistan, the two bordering provinces, have borne the brunt of these attacks.

KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025, according to a police report.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Afghan Taliban to abide by the Doha agreement in 2020, in which they committed to not allowing their soil to be used against any country.